More than 100K Minnesotans haven't claimed their $1,200 stimulus check

The IRS sent letters to Minnesotans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, urging them to register for their payment before Nov. 21.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says nearly 116,000 people in the state may be eligible for a stimulus check but haven't claimed it.

Officials say the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently sent letters to those people urging them to register for an Economic Impact Payment online before the Nov. 21 deadline.

That deadline was originally Oct. 15, but the IRS announced late Monday that they will extend it five weeks.

The letters were sent specifically to people who did not file a tax return for either 2018 or 2019, which the department of revenue said generally appears to be because they have low incomes and were not required to file.

“The Economic Impact Payments were sent out to try to spur the economy and help Minnesotans during an unprecedented time,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly in a news release Tuesday. “We want to make sure that those Minnesotans who may benefit the most from these payments know how to claim them or are connected with groups that can assist them.”

The stimulus payments, which are up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, were sent out in the spring to many Americans. The people who got the letters could be eligible, but need to register online.

The state department of revenue said that even if people have not gotten the letter, they should still register if they think they might be eligible.

A person is likely eligible to receive the payment if they:

are a U.S. citizen or resident alien;

have a work-eligible Social Security number; and

can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

If anyone has trouble registering online they can look at the FAQs and learn how to submit a simplified paper return.

There are also groups in Minnesota that are available to help people claim their payments. Anyone who needs help can reach out to: