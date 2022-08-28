Report finds Twin Cities homes overvalued by 20%. Here's what that could mean.

Interest rate hikes by the Fed have cooled the housing market locally and nationally, here's how Minnesota stacks up, and how home prices might be impacted.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has definitely been cooling off a red-hot housing market.

"Buyers who waited out the summer, they're seeing more inventory now, more options," said Lance Lambert, an editor for Fortune.com who has followed trends in the housing market for years. "Buyers are not having to partake in those nasty bidding wars that we saw through much of the pandemic. But when it comes to price, that's the real debate here."

Lambert says understanding how a cooling housing market might impact home prices, depends on a lot of factors, including where those prices currently stand. In a recent analysis for Fortune.com, CoreLogic found that 75% of the nation's regional housing markets are overvalued. That includes most Minnesota metro areas.

Looking closer at the Twin Cities, Lambert points to a recent analysis by Moody's that found the Twin Cities housing market is overvalued by 20 percent.

"It doesn't mean that prices are going to fall 20 percent, what it really means is that prices in your market, given local incomes, are 20% higher than they would trade historically," Lambert said. "But usually what happens in a housing cycle is incomes start to catch up to it and help make up that difference."

So what might that mean for actual home prices, especially with a potential recession on the horizon? Lambert says recent housing forecasts for Minnesota have changed their outlook from moderate price growth, to moderate home price declines.

"Moody's Analytics, right now, expects that (the Twin Cities) market will drop 2.6 percent over the next two years in terms of home prices," he said. "But that's assuming no recession hits the United States. If a recession comes, you're probably looking at a five to ten percent drop. Even so, that's not that big, especially when you factor in the fact that prices have been up throughout most of the country 20, 30, 40 percent. Still, buyers waiting it out might get at least more options."

That could be especially true in the Twin Cities, where even though home inventory has been climbing, it's still below pre-pandemic levels. And even with the local market considered overvalued, 20% here is on par with the national average and far below pandemic boom cities like Phoenix and Boise, which is considered overvalued by more than 70%.

Lambert: "(The Twin Cities) market is really kind of in the middle, nationally, and I think what I would say from a historical lens, is whatever happens nationally in the median is probably right around where your market is going to fall."

KARE 11's Kent Erdahl: "What are you watching the most closely over the next 12 months?"

Lambert: "What I'm watching right now is Boise, I'm watching Phoenix, I want to see how those markets roll over, I want to see where they go in the next six months. Because at the end of the day, nobody is going to have it worse than those markets."

