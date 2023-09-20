SNAP benefits set to increase on Oct. 1, here's what's changing

Due to a cost of living adjustment implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, millions of Americans will receive a bump in their SNAP benefits.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's (SNAP) maximum allotments, income eligibility standards and deductions will all be adjusted beginning Oct. 1. According to a report from Forbes Advisor, SNAP benefits will increase by 12.5% for 12 months.

For one person, the new maximum SNAP benefit is $291 and the allotment for a family of four is now $973, for all 48 states, D.C., Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With these changes, the breakdowns of the new maximum benefit amounts for a household according to the USDA are as follows:

Household Size

1 $291

2 $535

3 $766

4 $973

5 $1,155

6 $1,386

7 $1,532

8 $1,751

Each additional member: $219

The minimum benefit will remain unchanged at $23 a month.

Monthly income eligibility will be increasing as well for people living in the 48 states, D.C., Guam and the Virgin Islands. Anyone who makes the following amount or less qualifies for some amount of SNAP benefits:

Household Size

1 $1,580

2 $2,137

3 $2,664

4 $3,250

5 $3,807

6 $4,364

7 $4,921

8 $5,478

Each additional person: $557

The increase will become available automatically for those already using SNAP benefits on Oct. 1 and will be in place through Sept. 30, 2024.