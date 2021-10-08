Brainerd festival canceled after two artists test positive for COVID-19

Lakes Area Music Festival, a popular classical musical festival in downtown Brainerd, was forced to end the season early.

BRAINERD, Minn. — A popular classical musical festival in downtown Brainerd was forced to end the season early.

Taylor Ward is an artistic director with The Lakes Area Music Festival. The festival is held for 3 1/2 weeks each year in the Brainerd Lakes area.

"The festival was founded in 2009 and this was our 13th season," said Ward.

After COVID-19 forced the event to go virtual last year, Ward says he was hoping this year, things would return to normal.

"Not only was it a return to live in person events, but celebration of a brand new-state-of-the-art performance center in Downtown Brainerd," Ward said.

With the rise of variants, the festival adjusted safety plans to include a mask requirement for artists and the audience, daily rapid testing and a full time COVID-19 compliance officer.

But in the end, they were forced to cancel the festival after two artists tested positive for the virus.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the executive director of the festival said,

"To our Lakes Area Music Festival community,

Last week, our season began with optimism and enthusiasm. We were confident in our return to live performances with the knowledge that all of our artists are vaccinated and 98% of ticket holders reported vaccination.

As research about COVID-19, its variants, and breakthrough cases continues to evolve, we have adjusted our safety plans including: a mask requirement for our artists and audience; daily rapid testing for all artists; and hiring a full-time COVID compliance officer to navigate, develop, and implement these changes.

Unfortunately, two of our artists have tested positive for COVID.

Therefore, it is with deep regret and with the safety of our LAMF community in mind that we must cancel all remaining activities of our 2021 season.

The final program will stream live this evening, featuring a three-person baroque ensemble. Two of the performers are a couple; all three are able to perform masked without anyone else in the room, and have tested negative for COVID-19 today.

The Lakes Area Music Festival has served the communities of central Minnesota for 12 seasons. In this time of uncertainty, our commitment is to ensuring the safety of our audience and artists. This was a heartbreaking decision to make, and we know it is the only way to protect the community that we love.

We will continue to be transparent about this decision as well as any ongoing health concerns. We know this news raises a lot of questions, and we honor our commitment to transparency by providing as many answers as we can when they are available.

We remain proud of our intended plans for the season and of the high-caliber talent which was to be featured on the new stage at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. We look forward to having you join us when it is safe to do so again."

Dozens of other festivals across the country also announced recent cancellations due to rising cases of COVID 19. In Louisiana, the highly-anticipated New Orleans Jazz Fest was cancelled for the second year in a row.