The announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was killed inside her apartment. Watch live coverage here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.

No other officers involved were indicted.

Live updates:

8:54 p.m. MetroSafe reports a second officer was shot at the initial location.

8:37 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Sgt. Lamont Washington confirms an officer has been shot.

8:12 p.m. WHAS11's Jessie Cohen reports police have used flash bangs in the area near Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.

7:45 p.m. Louisville police announced 13 people were arrested during protests on Bardstown Road, while an additional 16 were arrested in downtown. Exact charges were not announced.

7 p.m. Protesters return to Jefferson Square Park. After a large boom, fires can be seen across from the Hall of Justice. Most protesters cleared out as the fires continued. Crews at the scene reported fires in downtown Louisville.

5:45 p.m. Former police officer Brett Hankison has been released from the Shelby County Detention Center following his indictment for wanton endangerment charges.

Hankison was booked at 4:30 p.m. and released at 5:02 p.m. after posting his $15,000 bail, the jail told WHAS11. The jail did not release who paid the bond.

5 p.m. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference urging the city to engage in peaceful protests following the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“We here in Louisville like everybody in America has got a lot of work to do to become a place of racial equity and justice. And to create that justice we know we must come together so that everyone has the chance to be heard, a time for healing, and a time for action as well.” Mayor Fischer said.

Fischer said Taylor’s case is not over, mentioning the FBI's investigation and work done in the city following its $12 million settlement with Taylor's family.

Louisville Metro police are also conducting a professional standards unit investigation to determine if any policies and procedures violated by officers involved in the case. The chief of police will then use that to determine if officers need further training or discipline.

4 p.m. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, state Rep. Charles Booker and executive cabinet secretary J. Michael Brown spoke about the decision, calling for more information to be released by AG Cameron.

Booker urged Kentuckians to come together, saying "We'll keep fighting to honor your name."

3:50 p.m. Protesters made their way to Bardstown Road, just before Eastern Parkway. Crews witnessed multiple windows being broken and some destruction of property down the road.

Police met protesters close to Eastern Parkway. Crews at the scene said multiple people were arrested and pepper balls were used.

2:45 p.m. After the announcement, a group of protesters at Jefferson Square Park took to the streets in downtown Louisville.

2:30 p.m. Attorney General Daniel Cameron discussed his office's investigation into the Breonna Taylor case, saying officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force to protect themselves after Mattingly was struck by one bullet from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Cameron said Taylor was struck six times. One shot, fired by Cosgrove, was fatal.

Brett Hankison also fired into the apartment. Some bullets traveled through a neighbor's apartment, endangering those inside. No evidence shows Hankison’s bullets struck Breonna Taylor, Cameron said.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony. If found guilty, Hankison could face up to five years for each of the three counts.

1:47 p.m. Attorney General Daniel Cameron began addressing the public about his investigation into the Breonna Taylor Case. He said he has spoken with Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother.

1:19 p.m. The Jefferson County grand jury charged former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment in first degree for shooting blindly into apartments neighboring Breonna Taylor’s. A $15,000 full cash bond was set.

No charges from the grand jury were announced against Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, two officers also identified in the investigation.

12:30 p.m. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a mandatory curfew for 72 hours from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Breonna Taylor shooting investigation

It has been nearly 200 days since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville apartment by Louisville Metro police officers. According to LMPD, officers were executing a no-knock search warrant at Taylor's apartment as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker admittedly fired towards the door thinking it was a break-in. His shot hit officer Johnathan Mattingly in the leg. Officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison opened fire into the apartment. Taylor was struck multiple times.

"An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience. However, I can assure you at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth," Cameron said.

Who was Breonna Taylor?

Breonna Taylor was a decorated emergency medical technician, working for both Jewish and Norton Hospitals. Taylor loved her family and had an ambitious drive to succeed, according to those that knew her.

"All [Taylor] cared about was being great and helping people," Taylor’s mom said.

Taylor’s family members say that she was kind, hardworking, and honest.

“She (Breonna) was already an accomplished and certified EMT for the City of Louisville and currently worked for UofL as a medical tech," said Bonica Austin, Taylor’s aunt.

Taylor did not have a criminal background. Attorneys said no drugs and no cash were found in her apartment the night of her death.

She would have turned 27 on June 5.

Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting on April 27. On September 15, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family -- the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

Nationwide there has been a call for the firing and arrest of the officers involved.

The protests began on May 28 after the release of the tapes of the 911 calls made by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the night of the shooting.

For more than 100 days, protesters took to the streets calling for criminal charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

Even the $12 million settlement of the Taylor lawsuit against the city of Louisville, which also included police reforms, did little to slow the protests.