Community helps Minneapolis volunteer after home burns down

Ronnie Guy started helping his community in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Smoke and flames. That’s what Ronnie Guy, a community advocate with the Twin Cities Relief Initiative, came home to find back on Dec. 9.

“My neighbor called me and said the house was in flames," Guy says.

Guy says he went to work out with his daughter, then ten minutes later he says, "the house blew up, the house was on fire, it was on smoke.”

Guy’s biggest concern, his dog, who was found hiding under a bed. Along with his upstairs neighbors, a family of four with a baby on the way, who escaped unharmed.

Guy started helping his community in wake of George Floyd’s death. Volunteering, feeding the homeless and collecting donations. "All that stuff I’ve been doing all summer and saving up and holding on to diapers and baby formula is gone," Guy says.

Now, along with members of the Twin Cities Relief Initiative, they're going through the rubble.

"Here's a guy that’s been giving his all to the community," says Roger Anthony with Twin Cities Relief Initiative. "When we found out it was one of our own, we did what we always have been doing," he says. "Twin Cities Relief is not an organization, it’s an organism, so we all just kind of came together.”

Although Guy says they’ll now have to start over, he's blessed that no one was hurt.