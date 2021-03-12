2021 Jingle Bell Run comes to U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — The Arthritis Foundation invites the Twin Cities to start jingling again! The 2021 Jingle Bell Run is Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. inside U.S Bank Stadium, which is located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.
This year’s event will be live and in person, with on-site registration available. Holiday costumes are also strongly encouraged.
Bring a team of friends, family or coworkers to run or walk and help find a cure for arthritis. Moms, dads and strollers are welcome too. Participants can choose from the 5K, Family Friendly Walk or Roller Skate.
Parking will be available in the Mills Fleet Farm parking ramp located at 740 S. 4th St. The cost is $5 per vehicle. Organizers say the Jingle Bell Run may have a different look due to COVID safety and health protocols, and all participants and volunteers must wear a mask at the events and socially distance.
One-hundred-percent of the Jingle Bell Run registration fees and donations will benefit the Arthritis Foundation. Arthritis is America’s No. 1 disability.
Registration fees and donations will not be refunded. All fundraising dollars are put to work immediately and enable the Arthritis Foundation to continue critical programs and services in our community. For more information, click here.
5K Untimed – includes shirt and jingle bells.
$25 - Until Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
$30 - Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
$35 - Nov. 1 to Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
$40 - Dec. 11 (day of event)
5K Untimed & Stadium Tour – includes shirt, jingle bells and 45-minute backstage tour of US Bank Vikings Stadium.
$45 - Until Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
$50 - Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
$55 - Nov. 1 to Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
$60 - Dec. 11 (day of event)
Virtual Jingler - Can’t attend the event, but still want to be part of the fun? Choose this option to receive a shirt and fundraise for a cure!
$30 - Until Dec. 11 (day of event)
U.S Bank Stadium Tour Only
$20 - until Dec. 11 (day of event)
CDC Covid-19 event guidelines
All participants & volunteers must wear a face mask
Social distancing is strongly encouraged
Hand-sanitizing stations located throughout the event
All participants, please bring your own water bottle
The Arthritis Foundation’s mission is to boldly pursue a cure for America’s #1 cause of disability, while championing the fight against arthritis with life-changing resources, science, advocacy and community connections. Nationwide for 70 years, in ONE community after another, the Arthritis Foundation has taken colossal steps to conquer this crippling disease.
