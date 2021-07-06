2021 Uptown Art Fair has been cancelled

According to the announcement, it was cancelled due to 'multiple evolving issues' surrounding the logistics of running a large-scale event.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Art Fair, which prides itself on a reputation of as one of "most exceptional art fairs in the United States," has officially been cancelled for 2021, according to an online post by the Uptown Association.

"We remained committed to making this year's 57th annual event a great success for our artists and the community but were unable to overcome several unanticipated challenges and events that are beyond our control," organizers wrote.

The Uptown Association said it was saddened by "recent events that have had a painful impact on Minneapolis and the Uptown community."

Organizers said there was "considerable time and work" put into ensuring a "safe and welcoming space for our artists, vendors, sponsors and guests. Multiple options were considered and planned, including moving the event to an alternate location a few blocks away to showcase the greater Uptown community. However, despite our collective best effort, we were unable to reach a consensus among the many stakeholders it takes to successfully put on an event of this size and scope. Because of multiple evolving issues and the logistics of a large-scale event, it was not executable."

The group says it remains committed to promoting Uptown "as a place to play, eat, work and live, and to (celebrate) its unique spirit and sense of community."