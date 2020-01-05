3M gives $800,000 grant to St. Paul Public Schools

The Maplewood-based company also donated $25,000 to the Saint Paul Public Schools meal service program.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As schools transition to distance learning, 3M has provided an $800,000 grant to Saint Paul Public Schools to help with the cause.

In a release from the district, the SPPS Board of Education said it accepted the grant from the Maplewood-based company to assist the district with all the necessary needs to help provide students and faculty with the required resources for social learning.

"As long time partners, we know how much 3M cares about children and education in our community," said Dr. Joe Gothard, SPPS Superintendent, in a statement. "These funds come at a time when our focus is on providing relevant, equitable Distance Learning to all our students. We are extremely thankful for their grant in support of our efforts."

According to the release, the money will be used for: additional program licenses, creating video content with partners, delivering art supplies to houses and providing additional WiFi hotspots to students and families who need them.

On top of the initial $800,000 grant, 3M also donated $25,000 to help support the SPPS meal service program.