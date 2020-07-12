Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve, KARE 11's Jana Shortal host 5th annual Winter Wear Drive

The drive is virtual this year, and will raise money to buy warm clothes for youth experiencing homelessness in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Every night, 6,000 Minnesota youth are homeless.

In fact, Minnesota ranks first out of all 50 states in risk of child homelessness.

The COVID-19 pandemic has both increased that number, and decreased shelter options for those young people.

That's why the 5th Annual Winter Wear Drive is more important than ever. Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and GM Cheryl Reeve and KARE 11's Jana Shortal will host the livecast fundraiser along with some special surprise guests. The event is Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, clothing donations can no longer be accepted. Those usually make up the majority of the items given out. So this year, the goal will be to raise funds to buy winter supplies for those young people instead.

Donate at least $20 online to get a ticket to the event. $50 will procure a ticket plus a first-ever Cheryl Reeve Show T-shirt. Different donation levels get you other perks, including a chance to win a 2020 Lynx Autographed Ball. Smaller donations can also be made to help buy items of clothing like a pair of gloves ($5) or a hoodie ($15).