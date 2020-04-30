6 displaced after Thursday morning fire in Andover

Crews responded to the 13900 block of Yucca St NW in Andover before 3 am.

ANDOVER, Minn. — A house is being called a "total loss" after an early morning fire in Andover.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 13900 block of Yucca St. NW in Andover at 2:55 am Thursday morning.

According to Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones, when crews arrived they found a fire that apparently started in the garage had spread to the house.

Jones calls the house 'a total loss'.

Six people were displaced from the fire, but no injuries were reported.