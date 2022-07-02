Black Youth Healing Arts Center in the works

Knowing Black teens deal with many forms of trauma, a non-profit is raising money to bring a healing arts center to St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Darlene Fry works with teenagers of all backgrounds, especially Black teenagers. Through her 10-year-old nonprofit, the Irreducible Grace Foundation, she helps youth cope with trauma; and she says trauma comes in many forms.

"Right now, we continue to be the epicenter of racial trauma," Fry said. "There's the historical trauma of being in a society that wasn't meant for you...There's also intergenerational family trauma."

The foundation hosts Self Care Sundays to help them heal. Activities include hair and nailcare, cooking, crafting, music, and more. They also have group and individual discussions about the various situations they're going through.

"While we're doing those things, we're also mentoring them," Fry said.

For eight years, the Irreducible Grace Foundation has operated within Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. However, they're working on getting their own space. Fry wants to bring a Black Youth Healing Arts Center to an existing 23,000 square-foot building in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

"Our young people have a voice in everything we do and probably about 5 years ago they said, 'We want to have a center,'" Fry said. "Right now, it's being used as a middle school. We did get a permit through the city to convert it."

Fry and her team have mapped out plans for an art room, event space, music studio, and more. They're planning to add space for therapy dogs. For some students, the building will also be home.

"We have 16 spaces for young people to live there, who will help facilitate the building and run the building," Fry said. "That will be their home and it will be their employment site."