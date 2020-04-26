Playgrounds, skate parks and athletic fields to close in Mpls.

"Come to the parks, enjoy the parks but understand that social distancing is the vaccine right now."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has decided, based on the high volume of complaints they've received about groups at parks, to close or modify many city owned facilities. Modifications and closures are expected to be completed by May 1.

According to a post on the city's website, MPRB plans to close playgrounds, skating parks and athletic fields. Basketball rims will be removed or blocked, and tennis court nets will come down. As weather warms, signs reminding everyone to social distance will be added to disc golf courses, and the picnic areas will limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Parks like Webber Parks in North Minneapolis will remain open. The Minneapolis Parks Department will only make modifications starting Monday to encourage more social distancing.

"We have a rim at the house but we don’t have the space like a court," Ken Branch said.

The Minneapolis native and his son Nick won't be able to shoot hoops like this next weekend.

"We have to start putting down some sort of implements to make people separate from each other, otherwise people will congregate," he said.

The parks department reports they received hundreds of calls and emails about groups of people playing together in the Twin Cities.

"As people are coming out and enjoying the warm weather we were recognizing the numbers and the volume of people coming together was a concern", Superintendent Al Bangoura said.

Starting Monday, May 1, playgrounds, skating parks and athletic fields will be closed, with basketball rims and tennis court nets removed.

"Come to the parks, enjoy the parks but understand that social distancing is the vaccine right now," he said. "It’s the only thing we have right now until something is developed."

Full more information on park modifications, click here.