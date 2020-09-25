Many non-profits have opted to move their annual fundraising event to an online format

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s been a challenging year for non-profits with many needing to cancel their annual gala that generated a large percentage of their fundraising income. Now more than ever, the resources that non-profits provide have been tapped to help our community with homelessness, job loss, hunger, and racial disparity just to name a few.

The good news is that now these virtual galas are typically free, making it more available to those that may not be able to afford the ticket price. We’ve rounded up just a few of the events happening over the next few months.

Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

Shine Teal for MOCA (Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance)

Join MOCA for an inspiration program hosted by KARE 11’s Jennifer Austin, silent auction, and special surprises. Register for free here.

Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. (Pre-show at 6:30 p.m.)

The Gala for Bridging

Join Bridging for an evening hosted by KARE 11’s Belinda Jensen for exciting auctions, inspirational stories, plus some fun and games. Bridging helps families and individuals transitioning from homelessness into an apartment/home with the furnishings they need. Register to support Bridging here. (FREE)

Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

The Great Taste supporting ICA Food Shelf

The Great Taste is an evening dedicated to celebrating the impact the ICA Food Shelf has in our community and on the lives of our neighbor. The virtual version of The Great Taste will be emceed by KARE 11’s Belinda Jensen and features a silent auction, live auction, music by Tim Mahoney, and impact stories. Register to support ICA here. (General Admission – FREE; Admission + Great Taste Gift Bag - $25)

Friday, October 9 at 12:00 p.m.

The Power of Hope with Treehouse

Join Treehouse for the Women of Hope luncheon hosted by KARE 11’s Julie Nelson. This lunch features guest speaker Mauri Melander Friestleben, principal of North Minneapolis High School and the subject of KARE 11’s documentary “Love Them First”. Listen to Mauri share her inspiring story about transforming lives and the power of hope. Register to support Treehouse here. (Free)