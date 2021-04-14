This year 70 local restaurants have committed to donating a percentage of their sales to the Aliveness Project

MINNEAPOLIS — Proceeds from Dining Out for Life in Minnesota benefit the The Aliveness Project, a community drop-in center located in south Minneapolis that provides hot meals, food shelf service, integrative therapies and other services to individuals living with HIV and their families.

Grab a few friends and dine out at one of the many local participating restaurants that will be donating a portion of their sales that day to support people living with HIV/AIDS. If you aren't able to dine out, you can also donate directly to the Aliveness Project here.

Dining Out for Life’s mission this year is uplift the local restaurant community and support folks living with HIV/AIDS. They are encouraging everyone to support their partner restaurants in any variety of ways, such as ordering takeout, curbside pickup or dining in (safely).

A list of participating restaurants is available online.