Black Fashion Week MN is back for fall season!

BFWMN will host five events around the Twin Cities from Sept. 17 through Sept. 25.

MINNEAPOLIS — Black Fashion Week MN is back for its fall season!

Organizers said BFWMN was created "to showcase talented and creative Black, Indigenous people of color." From Friday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 25, the organization has a full slate of events showcasing local fashion designers.

9/16: The Crazy, Sexy, Cool Fashion Show, 8 p.m. at The W Hotel Minneapolis. This show will feature several designers including Just Beautiful, BAEB, Fabulous Diva Boutique and Glam Curves Boutique.

9/21: Paint a Model, 6 p.m. at the WALRUS Art Gallery. This hands-on experience will give you the opportunity to express your creative side with a little twist.

9/22: Black Girl Magic Fashion Show, 7 p.m. at the Brother Justus Whiskey Company. This show will feature designers from all over the Twin Cities including Te La Vie Kollection, Speak Easy Mpls and Scissors and Sass. This event plans to celebrate the overall beauty, power and energy of all Black and brown women.

9/24: The Art of Streetwear Fashion Show, 8 p.m. at the Moxy Minneapolis Downtown on the Mezzanine Level. KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Guy Brown will be MCing the night! Designers featured are Green Bay Packers offensive tackle William “Billy” Turner, founder of Public Immunity, as well as Corazon Clothing. Kreate Clothing will close with the headliner of the night, Kendall Ray.

9/25: Black Man Magic Fashion Show, 8 p.m. at The Brother Justus Whiskey Company. This show will highlight vintage fashion, and KARE 11’s Sunrise Anchor Guy Brown will be one of the featured models struttin’ his stuff!

KARE 11 is a proud sponsor of Black Fashion Week MN. Other sponsors include The W Minneapolis, Walrus, Belvedere Vodka, Snoop Dogg’s Indoggo Gin, Risata Wines, The Morrow Group, and Aveda.