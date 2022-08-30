Black police officers help local families get ready for school

Black officers from different departments are on a mission to make themselves known in the communities they serve.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers."

The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the second-annual event Thursday afternoon outside the Conway Recreation Center. The group is comprised of Black officers from different departments including Crystal, Hennepin County, Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, the University of Minnesota and others. Officer Brad Chin, who patrols St. Paul's east side, says NBPA-MN members are on a mission to diversify law enforcement.

"That's the biggest challenge," Chin said. "We just don't have African-Americans coming into the field."

The chapter hosted a Juneteenth celebration this year and plans to host a holiday gathering this December. Chin says the various events help them connect with kids of color, who may be open to careers in law enforcement after getting to know the officers.

"They look at people who look like them in a leadership — and a mentor — role, and they think, 'Well, the sky is the limit because if he can do it I can do it, too," Chin said.

Or "she" can do it. Just ask Golden Valley assistant police chief Alice White.

"I am the first Black female assistant chief," White said. "Our percentages in law enforcement are extremely low and I think just modeling, being out here, showing my face and interacting with girls who look like me is extremely important."

As for Conner, he says he'd either like to play sports or be a real estate agent someday. Still, he seems to grasp what a police career would take.

"I would have to be mentally ready for that because like it's kind of taking a big step to become a police officer," the soon-to-be seventh grader said. "It's a lot of work that you have to do, going to school and a lot that you have to learn."

NBPA-MN is in the process of starting a college scholarship fund. Donations can be made here.

