Bring a 'Blanket for Bridging' to help keep someone in need warm this winter

On Saturday, Jan. 15 you can support a local nonprofit serving 100 households a week.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday, a local organization is asking for your help to keep the community warm and cozy.

The Original Mattress Factory's "Bring a Blanket for Bridging" drive will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. at their locations in Eagan, Maplewood, Minnetonka and Shakopee.

Currently, Bridging serves 100 households a week. That means an average of 250 people of all ages each week need blankets of all sizes, including throw blankets, twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Bridging tries to collect more than 10,000 blankets every year.

Gently used and new items will be accepted, but please make sure donations are free of rips, stains, strong odors, and pet hair.

The first 102 donors at each location will receive a “secret envelope” containing gift cards and other fun items. One envelope at each location will contain $102 cash!

Every donor can enter on-site to be eligible to register-to-win an Original Mattress Factory Queen Size Orthopedic Luxury Firm set. A winner will be drawn at random from all entries received.

Bridging, a Minnesota-based 501(c)3, was founded on one simple, yet powerful idea: together we can create a bridge between those in need and those with excess.

The nonprofit's mission is to empower people to thrive in their homes by providing quality furniture and household goods to help them as they work towards housing stability.

Since 1987, Bridging has served more than 100,000 Minnesota households, and by doing so has reduced landfill space by 10 million pounds each year by passing on unwanted items to those who would make use of them.

Find more information about Bridging and "Bring A Blanket for Bridging" here.

