Brenna Connelly crowned 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

While the sculpting will be closed to the public, people will still be able to watch and ask questions of the finalists live on Princess Kay's Facebook page.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Brenna Connelly, 19, of Byron, Minnesota was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday evening at a private ceremony.

Connelly beat out nine other competitors to claim the crown, and will serve as goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 dairy farm families across Minnesota. Emily Benrud, of Goodhue, and Maggie Molitor, of Rockville, representing were selected as runners-up.

Without further ado: Congratulations to the newly crowned 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Brenna Connelly! We’re excited to have you serving as a goodwill ambassador and sharing your dairy story on behalf of Minnesota dairy farmers this year! #MNPrincessKay #UndeniablyDairy pic.twitter.com/Xi593oEBLF — Midwest Dairy (@MidwestDairy) August 13, 2020

Throughout her one year reign, Connelly will help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families to the community through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements. Connelly, who attends the University of Minnesota, will attend events both virtually and in person when it is safe.

Connelly will have her likeness sculpted out of a 90-pound block of butter on Aug. 13 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.