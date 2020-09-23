WATCH LIVE | Protests underway after Breonna Taylor case announcement

The announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was killed inside her apartment. Watch live coverage here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: This story will be continually updated below. Refresh often for the latest update. All times listed in Eastern Time.

A Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. The charges were for firing into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors, according to the grand jury.

No other officers involved were indicted.

Download our free app and sign up to receive breaking news notifications.

Live updates:

5:30 p.m.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer urges the city to engage in peaceful and lawful protests following Attorney General Cameron's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

“We here in Louisville like everybody in America has got a lot of work to do to become a place of racial equity and justice. And to create that justice we know we must come together so that everyone has the chance to be heard, a time for healing, and a time for action as well.” Mayor Fischer said.

Mayor went on to say that Breonna Taylor’s case is far from over, the FBI is conducting its own investigation which the department of justice will review and determine whether there was any violation of federal laws including civil rights violations.

Louisville Metro Police are conducting a professional standards unit investigation to determine if any policies and procedures violated by officers involved in the case. The chief of police will then use that to determine if officers need further training or discipline.

“But it’s clear that there are policies and procedures that must be changed because Breonna Taylor still should be alive. We have made numerous changes already signing Breonna’s Law and the reforms included landmark settlements with Breonna’s family. And when the top and bottom review of LMPD and the sentinel event review of this case is complete I’m sure we will make more changes because we must do everything, we can to make sure tragedies like this never happen again” Mayor Fischer said. “Police reform is one aspect of the work we need to do because justice for Breonna Taylor must be about more about the decision that was announced earlier today by the Attorney General. Justice for Breonna also means the commitment to limiting systemic and structural racism in our city, in our country to closing the unconscionable wealth gap in education, health, and opportunity that race so often represents. I can tell you just as I’ve been working on this, you have my solemn oath that I am committed to continuing this work. This work really requires all of us together to work together to create a future that doesn’t repeat the mistakes of the past. That’s the challenge and the opportunity in this rare historic moment”

5:00 P.M. - Mayor Greg Fischer news briefing

4 P.M.: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to address the Breonna Taylor decision in a news conference. Watch it live in the video above.

3:50 P.M.: Protesters have made their way to Bardstown Street, just before Eastern Parkway, where they were met for the first time on Wednesday by police.

2:45 P.M.: A group of protesters has taken to the streets in downtown Louisville following the grand jury's announcement.

2:30 P.M.: In the news conference, Cameron said it was found that former Louisville officer Mattingly and Officer Cosgrove were justified in their use of force to protect themselves.

Cameron said that six bullets struck Breonna Taylor. One shot was fatal, he said. The fatal shot was fired by Det. Cosgrove, Cameron said.

The fatal shot was fired by Det. Cosgrove.

Brett Hankison fired his weapon 10 times. Some bullets traveled through apartment 3. No evidence shows Hankison’s bullets struck Breonna Taylor, Cameron said.

Wanton Endangerment is a Class D felony. If found guilty, Hankison could face up to 5 years for each of the 3 counts of wanton endangerment, according to Cameron.

1:47 P.M.: Attorney General Daniel Cameron began addressing the public about his investigation into the Breonna Taylor Case. He has spoken with Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother.

1:19 P.M.: The Jefferson County Grand Jury has charged Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st degree for shooting blindly into apartments neighboring Breonna Taylor’s. A $15,000 full cash bond was set.

No charges from the grand jury were announced against Louisville Metro Police Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly.

1:15 P.M.: The grand jury is expected to announce a decision to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell. Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to speak after that, around 1:30 p.m.

12:30 P.M.: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a mandatory curfew ahead of the announcement. Read more.

Breonna Taylor shooting investigation

It has been nearly 200 days since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville apartment by Louisville Metro police officers. According to LMPD, officers were executing a no-knock search warrant at Taylor's apartment as part of a drug investigation.

Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker admittedly fired towards the door thinking it was a break-in. His shot hit officer Johnathan Mattingly in the leg. Officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison opened fire into the apartment. Taylor was struck multiple times.

"An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience. However, I can assure you at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth," Cameron said.

Who was Breonna Taylor?

Breonna Taylor was a decorated emergency medical technician, working for both Jewish and Norton Hospitals. Taylor loved her family and had an ambitious drive to succeed, according to those that knew her.

"All [Taylor] cared about was being great and helping people," Taylor’s mom said.

Taylor’s family members say that she was kind, hardworking, and honest.

“She (Breonna) was already an accomplished and certified EMT for the City of Louisville and currently worked for UofL as a medical tech," said Bonica Austin, Taylor’s aunt.

Taylor did not have a criminal background. Attorneys said no drugs and no cash were found in her apartment the night of her death.

She would have turned 27 on June 5.

Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting on April 27. On September 15, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family -- the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

PHOTOS | Breonna Taylor 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Nationwide there has been a call for the firing and arrest of the officers involved.

The protests began on May 28 after the release of the tapes of the 911 calls made by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the night of the shooting.

For more than 100 days, protesters took to the streets calling for criminal charges to be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

Even the $12 million settlement of the Taylor lawsuit against the city of Louisville, which also included police reforms, did little to slow the protests.