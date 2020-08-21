CAIR calls for firing of Mpls Police Federation president

The Council on American-Islamic Relations plans to deliver a 250,000 signature petition calling for Bob Kroll to resign.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) and a coalition of other community groups plan to deliver a 250,000 signature petition calling for the firing of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll to Minneapolis city leaders Friday.

According to a press release, the signatures were collected by Color Of Change, and by Police Unions Exposed via MoveOn’s petition platform.

The groups have planned a press conference at the Mayor Jacob Frey's office at the Minneapolis city hall.

Earlier this his week, the Star Tribune reported that in a radio interview President of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation Kroll called on Minneapolis Police Chief Maderia Arradondo to resign.

After the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day, Arradondo pulled out of contract negotiations with the union, although the Star Tribune reports that negotiations are still happening just without the chief.

Kroll said he will not resign.