Calhoun Beach Club latest to change its name

MINNEAPOLIS — The owners of the Calhoun Beach Club announced it will be changing to the name of the historic Minneapolis apartment complex.

Aimco, the building's owner, released a statement confirming the decision to remove Calhoun from its name. The company is still in the process of selecting its new name.

The Calhoun Beach Club is the most recent establishment to drop the name, which shared an identity with local Lake Calhoun, which was named after U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun, a slave owner from South Carolina who also served as a U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. The lake has since been renamed Bde Maka Ska.

"The foundation of Aimco is respect for all individuals – whether they be team members, residents or members of the surrounding communities we serve. That is the foundation upon which our mission, vision, and culture are built. We also believe strongly in building community – with one another as teammates, with our valued residents, and with our neighbors," reads the company's statement, which was released on June 24.