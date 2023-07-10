Call for proposals for TEGNA Foundation DE&I grants supporting LGBTQ+ non-profits

MINNEAPOLIS — TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I Grant Committee is requesting grant proposals for programs focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
The Committee is especially interested in programs supporting LGBTQ+ youth and senior communities.
In 2022, the Committee awarded $55,000 in grants to LGBTQ+ non-profit programs in ten states.
Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt public charities classified by the IRS as Section 501(c)(3) and 509 (a)(1) or 509(a)(2). Click here to learn more about what we do not fund.
A proposal must include the following:
- A completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form
- IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
- Your organization’s non-discrimination policy
- Detailed listing of proposed use of requested funds, a one-page program budget, and a one-page summary of organization’s budget
- Program description of no more than three pages that includes:
- Needs statement
- Objectives of the program to be funded
- Whether the program is new or ongoing
- Constituency to be served
- Sustainability statement
- Your organization's qualifications to carry out the program
- How the program will be evaluated (include any tracking or historical information available)
- Plans for continued funding of the program, if applicable
- Other funding sources, committed and applied for.
Proposals and supporting documents should be emailed in one combined PDF document to foundation@tegna.com by Wednesday, July 19.
TEGNA Foundation will not accept proposals by mail.