Call for proposals for TEGNA Foundation DE&I grants supporting LGBTQ+ non-profits

Applications for the TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I grants are due July 19.
Credit: TEGNA

MINNEAPOLIS — TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I Grant Committee is requesting grant proposals for programs focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Committee is especially interested in programs supporting LGBTQ+ youth and senior communities.

In 2022, the Committee awarded $55,000 in grants to LGBTQ+ non-profit programs in ten states.

Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt public charities classified by the IRS as Section 501(c)(3) and 509 (a)(1) or 509(a)(2). Click here to learn more about what we do not fund.

A proposal must include the following:

  • A completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form
  • IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
  • Your organization’s non-discrimination policy
  • Detailed listing of proposed use of requested funds, a one-page program budget, and a one-page summary of organization’s budget
  • Program description of no more than three pages that includes:
  • Needs statement
  • Objectives of the program to be funded
  • Whether the program is new or ongoing
  • Constituency to be served
  • Sustainability statement
  • Your organization's qualifications to carry out the program
  • How the program will be evaluated (include any tracking or historical information available)
  • Plans for continued funding of the program, if applicable
  • Other funding sources, committed and applied for.

Proposals and supporting documents should be emailed in one combined PDF document to foundation@tegna.com by Wednesday, July 19.

TEGNA Foundation will not accept proposals by mail.

