Cass County Sheriff’s Office seeks public's assitance in locating missing 10-year-old girl

CASS LAKE, Minn. — The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather was last seen with her father, 29-year-old Jonathan Whitefeather, in the Cass Lake area, police said.

Jonathan was driving a 1997 Maroon Chevy Suburban MN Plate 632-TJW, according to police.

Miikawaadizi is described as being 4-foot-5, 58 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing "a black zip up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, green/white/red Bentleyville stocking cap, red face mask," according to a press release.