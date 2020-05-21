Catholic, Lutheran leaders say they will hold in-person services beginning May 26

Holding services of larger than 10 people will go against Gov. Tim Walz's current order.

Leaders of the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod said it will defy Gov. Tim Walz's order and hold in-person services starting May 26.

According to a statement released from Becket Law, a firm in Washington D.C. that represents a number of religious organizations, said that faith leaders sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz saying it will resume in-person worship services despite Walz's order asking for no religious gatherings larger than 10 people.

“Darkness and despair have taken hold of so many of our fellow Americans in the face of the economic and social hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Archbishop Hebda. “Faith has always been a source of comfort and strength and now more than ever it is of the utmost importance that we are able to meet the spiritual needs of our community.”

Gov. Walz announced new guidelines for restaurants, bars, salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors during a press conference on Wednesday, but when asked about religious gatherings, he said it's been a major topic of discussion.

"We struggled and there's not a perfect answer," Walz said. "There is a very strong sense of urgency for us to figure our churches. I think these pieces of people's lives we need to get. I don't think it's perfect and we have more to figure out. We want to see what happens with changes we made first. The logic of argument is sound and concerns are there."

Gov. Walz did say that in the next phase of reopening, the indoor capacity could increase to as much as 20 people, but no date has been set for when the next phase will be implemented.

Statement from Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Governor Walz: