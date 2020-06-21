Celebrate Pride Week in Minnesota

Even though the pride festival and virtual parade have been canceled, there are still ways to celebrate this week.

MINNEAPOLIS — There are so many ways to celebrate and support pride in the Twin Cities every day. This week is of special importance because it marks Pride Week in the Twin Cities. There won’t be a parade this year, but you can still be a part of festival in many ways. We’ve highlighted a few of them below.

Visit the virtual festival: You can find LGBTQ+ organizations and local vendors to shop online and support.

Participate in the Rainbow Run 5K: Run anytime between June 20-27 in your best pride gear. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed and fastest run.

Display a pride sign in your yard: Show your pride and love by displaying a MN 2020 Pride Sign in your front yard.

Celebrate with a pride drink: Make a drink with or without alcohol and add some sparkling water for a little bubbly.

Donate to a local charity that supports LGBTQ+: There are many amazing local charities to support including Outfront, Aliveness Project, and Twin Cities Pride.

Support local LGBTQ+ businesses: Utilize Quorum Minnesota’s directory to find a local company to support.