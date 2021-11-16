MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up to create a Christmas tree installation like no other!
MOA Festival of Trees is a free public event that will allow our community to enjoy a unique holiday experience all while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a drawing to win their favorite tree décor.
These are not your typical Christmas trees! Each tree is designed by a different business and reflected so in the ornaments. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, such as a KARE 11 Weather tree, an Olympic tree, a Trolls tree filled with tickets, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!!
Festival of Trees is located on Level 2, North (adjacent to the Atrium near JW Marriott.)
From November 17- December 12 (Wednesday - Sunday) and December 13-January 5 (7 days a week) Festival of Trees will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Masks are required while enjoying this holiday experience.
Donations are suggested but not required.
If you would still like to make a donation to Special Olympics Minnesota but cannot attend you can donate through our Give11 link here.
See below for a list of participating businesses and trees:
- KARE 11
- Mall of America
- Special Olympics Minnesota
- ACR Homes
- Aerie
- Allied Global Marketing
- Artful Living
- Arc’teryx
- B&B Theatres
- Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Bloomington Police Department
- The Body Shop
- Chatime Tea
- Chick-fil-A
- Courtyard by Marriott + Residence Inn by Marriott
- Crayola Experience
- Dart Transit Company
- Deluxe
- Event Lab
- The Fair on 4
- The Firefly Sisterhood
- Games by James + Air Traffic
- Home2Suites by Hilton + Tru by Hilton
- IKEA
- Indulge & Bloom
- Kiehl’s
- KMB Event Productions
- Legacy Toys
- Lip Lab
- L.L.Bean
- Mall of America Security
- Minnesota Timberwolves + Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Twins
- Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota Wild
- Nemer Fieger
- Pepsi
- Radisson Blu Mall of America
- Running Aces
- Sugar Factory
- That’s My Idea! Marketing
- United People Apparel
- VStar Entertainment Group