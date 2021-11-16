Come see an installation of 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees at MOA from November 17-January 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up to create a Christmas tree installation like no other!

MOA Festival of Trees is a free public event that will allow our community to enjoy a unique holiday experience all while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a drawing to win their favorite tree décor.

These are not your typical Christmas trees! Each tree is designed by a different business and reflected so in the ornaments. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, such as a KARE 11 Weather tree, an Olympic tree, a Trolls tree filled with tickets, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!!

Festival of Trees is located on Level 2, North (adjacent to the Atrium near JW Marriott.)

From November 17- December 12 (Wednesday - Sunday) and December 13-January 5 (7 days a week) Festival of Trees will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Masks are required while enjoying this holiday experience.

Donations are suggested but not required.

If you would still like to make a donation to Special Olympics Minnesota but cannot attend you can donate through our Give11 link here.

See below for a list of participating businesses and trees: