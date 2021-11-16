x
Check out Mall of America’s Festival of Trees benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota

Come see an installation of 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees at MOA from November 17-January 5.
Credit: KARE Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — KARE 11 and the Mall of America have teamed up to create a Christmas tree installation like no other! 

MOA Festival of Trees is a free public event that will allow our community to enjoy a unique holiday experience all while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a drawing to win their favorite tree décor. 

These are not your typical Christmas trees! Each tree is designed by a different business and reflected so in the ornaments. Throughout the holiday season, all of these unique trees will be showcased, such as a KARE 11 Weather tree, an Olympic tree, a Trolls tree filled with tickets, various Minnesota sports trees, and more!! 

Festival of Trees is located on Level 2, North (adjacent to the Atrium near JW Marriott.) 

From November 17- December 12 (Wednesday - Sunday) and December 13-January 5 (7 days a week) Festival of Trees will be open from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. 

Masks are required while enjoying this holiday experience. 

Donations are suggested but not required.

If you would still like to make a donation to Special Olympics Minnesota but cannot attend you can donate through our Give11 link here. 

See below for a list of participating businesses and trees: 

  • KARE 11
  • Mall of America
  • Special Olympics Minnesota 
  • ACR Homes
  • Aerie
  • Allied Global Marketing
  •  Artful Living
  • Arc’teryx
  • B&B Theatres
  • Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • Bloomington Police Department
  • The Body Shop
  • Chatime Tea
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Courtyard by Marriott + Residence Inn by Marriott
  • Crayola Experience
  • Dart Transit Company
  • Deluxe
  • Event Lab
  • The Fair on 4
  • The Firefly Sisterhood
  • Games by James + Air Traffic
  • Home2Suites by Hilton + Tru by Hilton
  • IKEA
  • Indulge & Bloom
  • Kiehl’s
  • KMB Event Productions
  • Legacy Toys
  • Lip Lab
  • L.L.Bean
  • Mall of America Security
  • Minnesota Timberwolves + Minnesota Lynx
  • Minnesota Twins
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Minnesota Wild
  • Nemer Fieger
  •  Pepsi
  • Radisson Blu Mall of America
  • Running Aces
  • Sugar Factory
  • That’s My Idea! Marketing
  • United People Apparel
  • VStar Entertainment Group

