Bird, Lyft motorized scooters returning to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis is bringing back shared motorized scooters.

In a press release from city officials, Minneapolis has entered into a license agreement with Bird and Lyft scooters for 2020. The program runs through March 31, 2021.

Riders must follow the same traffic laws as bicyclists, and the scooters can't be used on sidewalks. This year, city officials say scooters must be locked to a public bike post or municipal signpost -- but not stop signs or bus stop signs -- or parked in designated scooter parking zones.

According to the release, the number of scooters allowed in the city is capped at 2,500, with a maximum of 1,000 scooters allowed downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods. There also must be at least 750 scooters distributed in areas of north, northeast and south Minneapolis.

Operators are required to have low-income pricing programs and alternative options for people who don't have a smartphone, or require a cash payment option.