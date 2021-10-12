'Clear the Shelter': Minneapolis animal shelter waives fees for adoptable dogs

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control has more than a dozen pups looking for homes. Some have been at the shelter as long as six months.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in November 2019 during a previous "Clear the Shelter" event.

More than a dozen dogs are looking for a forever home, and the operators of Minneapolis Animal Care and Control are providing an incentive for prospective pet owners who want to give them love and stability.

The city shelter is holding a Clear the Shelter event from 3 to 8 p.m. both Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13. Fees are being waived for all adoptable dogs, including some who have been at the facility for up to six months.

MACC said the pups are completely vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and ready to settle in to their forever homes. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis, and all paperwork must be started no later than 7:30 p.m. on both days.

To be eligible you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Show a valid government-issued ID with your current address

Have knowledge and consent of all adults living in your household

Have your landlord’s consent to bring an animal onto the property

Understand that MACC can refuse the adoption of any animal

The fee to adopt a dog from the shelter is normally $50 for Minneapolis residents, plus the cost of a city pet license. Dog adoptions are $250 for non-residents.