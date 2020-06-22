Clothing for kids, made by kids in Minnesota

Kari wanted to create a brand that allows kids to give of their hearts and minds. Three years later, she welcomed Fable.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kari Jensen knows a thing or two about kids. She’s got four. And it was one of those littles, that inspired a big idea. It all started with a 7-year-old, a blank T-shirt, and some permanent markers.

“And she wore that T-shirt that summer, like so loud and proud, and you could just tell that she felt so good in it. And it was that moment that I just wanted to create something that gave children that feeling," says Kari Jensen.

Fast forward three years, to a new T-shirt brand, called Fable.

“We wanted to really bring a brand that's bringing children together through art, and stories alike, and really empower them and inspire them,” says Jensen.

Kids can submit their artwork to be considered for a T-shirt. In return, if chosen, the little designer gets an art scholarship. And since Fable is all about giving back, their "In this together T-shirt," helps families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the proceeds from our in this together T-shirt are going directly to Together Rising,” Jensen says.

The shirts are all organic cotton, printed with water-based ink to be more environmentally friendly, and made right here in the great state of Minnesota.

“We are partnering with a local brand here to print these T-shirts, so everything is done local here to Minnesota. Which feels really good," she says.

Kari hopes Fable blooms into something much bigger. Inspiring kids around the world to open up both their minds and their hearts.