Communities rally around Amish family that lost 2 daughters in buggy crash

The towns of Spring Valley and Stewartville are raising money and donating food for the funeral of sisters Wilma and Irma Miller, who tragically died Monday.

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — Two communities in southeastern Minnesota are wrapping their collective arms around an Amish family that is mourning two young daughters in a crash Monday.

A horse-drawn buggy carrying 7-year-old Wilma Miller and her 11-year-old sister Irma collided with an SUV driven by a 35-year-old woman on Fillmore County Road 1 near Spring Valley. The girls were killed and two siblings - a sister and brother - were injured.

The funeral for the girls on Thursday at 9 a.m. is expected to draw 1,000 people or more, and businesses and residents of nearby Spring Valley and Stewartville have launched a mission to feed the supportive crowd. Some Like it Hot Cakes and Catering is among those leading the effort.

“Everybody is so sad, they want to help, and this is a way they can help and make them feel like they're involved and helping, said Some Like it Hot owner Suzanne Gardner. "The whole community is just, Spring Valley is just full of love and they’re showing it, and it’s just been amazing.”

So far, the community has donated money for sandwiches, coffee, fruit, water bottles and other items. These donations helped feed those attending the children’s wake Wednesday.

A GoFundMe set up to help the Miller family with funeral and medical expenses has reached more than $64,000 as of Thursday morning.

Fillmore County locals say Amish horses and buggies on the road are a normal sight in the area, and the crash highlights a growing problem of drivers not paying enough attention to their surroundings, according to KAAL-TV.

“They’re our neighbors and if they’re on the road, they are coming to do business with us. We just have to watch out, drive slowly,” Spring Valley resident Julie Broadwater told the broadcast outlet. “Highway 1 is a curvy road; a lot of areas are no passing zones.”

Sumner Township is just over 18 miles southeast of Rochester.

