Community activists demand accountability and justice for loved ones lost to gun violence

"Stop killing," said 19-year-old Faith Allen outside the Hennepin County Government Center. "Killing has been hurting Minneapolis for years."

MINNEAPOLIS — "Stop killing," said 19-year-old Faith Allen outside the Hennepin County Government Center. "Killing has been hurting Minneapolis for years."

That message was echoed by community activists and family members of loved ones lost to gun violence who stood alongside.

"How many more lives will it be before we all take action," said Allen.

"I'm here today to stand for my grandson," said Darlissa Williams.

Loved ones of 12-year old London Bean pleaded for more accountability, more than four months after the teen was shot and killed in North Minneapolis.

40-year old Letterance Grady and his 18-year-old son both face charges in connection to Bean's murder.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the father remains in custody, while the 18-year-old has since posted bail.

"It's so hard to raise our children. They're not even being able to be teenagers, preteens, able to graduate high school," said Williams. "I loved her with all my heart," said Korrina Smith.

Smith, the stepmother of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith — one of three children hit by stray bullets in a span of just weeks — says the last few months have been painful as the families await arrests.

"Trinity and Aniya should have never been murdered. Ladavionne, the course of his life should have never changed," said Smith.

According to Minneapolis police, there were 95 homicides in the City of Minneapolis in 2021. That count surpassed 2020's 82 reported homicides and just two shy of a deadly record set in 1995.

"And we have no answers still," said Christina Ballard.

She says 19-year-old Vanessa Jensen was one of the 95 victims killed by gunfire while watching street racing last year.

"My niece was such a good kid, went to watch street racing and never made it out," said Ballard, through tears.

Now, these families and community activists are calling for more accountability and justice leading them closer to finding closure.

If you have any information about any of the unsolved homicides, call Minneapolis PD, or call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. You may also visit the Crime Stoppers of Minnesota website, here.

Watch more local news: