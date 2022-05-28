Community gathers in Randolph to mourn 6-year-old Eli Hart's death

A vigil was held Saturday afternoon at the Randolph Elementary School football field.

RANDOLPH, Minnesota — A grieving community gathered on Saturday afternoon in Randolph to remember 6-year-old Eli Hart.

The vigil was held at the Randolph Elementary School football field where community members mourned the death of Eli, who was found dead in the trunk last week in Mound. Eli's mother has since been charged with murder.

Court documents showed Eli's mother had deteriorating mental health among other red flags that led child protective services to take the boy more than a year ago.

Social services recently recommended closing the case as Eli's father worked to get custody, and until then, his mother was the only caretaker.

"I can't even tell you how many times we expressed our concerns," Josie Josephson, who is Eli's father's fiancé, previously told KARE 11. "I’m beyond frustrated that the system failed Eli."

Big turnout here in Randolph to honor the life of 6-year-old Eli Hart. His body was found in a car in Mound last week. His mother is now charged with murder. We’ll have more on how the community is paying tribute to this little boy tonight on @kare11 pic.twitter.com/NgmBEqqaCv — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) May 28, 2022

A separate gathering was held Friday night in Mound where Eli, who wanted to be a firefighter, was honored by the local fire department with a helmet dedicated in his honor.