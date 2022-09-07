Family, community members gather at Vadnais Lake for vigil honoring Lee family

The Hmong 18 Council is helping the family with funeral arrangements, but there's also a GoFundMe page set up to assist with costs.

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — On the shores of Vadnais Lake, flowers, candles and balloons mark the spot where police say the shoes of 23 year old Molly Cheng's three children were found, and the same spot where their bodies were recovered a week ago.

Molly's father Chong Cheng spoke through a translator, Jasmine Lykhang, a member of the Hmong 18 Council, sharing his grief with those who gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening honoring the family of five.

"It is such a heartbreaking event for me, my grandchildren have always lived with me up until this point and I do not know what to do anymore, I'm heart stricken and it hurts so much that I don't know what to say to the community," said Cheng.

Police say Molly drowned her three kids Quadrillion T. Lee, age 4, Phoenix Lee, 5, and Estella Zoo Siab Lee, 3 at Vadnais Lake on July 1st, before taking her own life just hours after her husband 28 year old Yee Lee committed suicide at their Maplewood home.

Yee Lee's father Koua Lee, also speaking through a translator, said he wished he could've done more to save his son.

"Because I do not have any high education, I do not know how to help my son, my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren, that's why I'm relying on my friends and my family and the community at such hard times," said Lee.

Unimaginable grief taking a toll on those the Lee family leaves behind, including their Pomeranian Mochi, who family members brought to Saturday evening's vigil.

Both the Lee and Cheng families are now left with the daunting task of having to bury 5 of their beloved family members.

The Hmong 18 Council is helping the family with funeral arrangements, but there's also a GoFundMe page set up for anyone interested in donating.

