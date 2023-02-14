Community members remember Prescott teens killed in crash

Cadence Allen and Ayden Nelson died at the scene, while Bryndan Hartman was transported to Regions Hospital.

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Two wooden crosses wrapped in flowers serve as a makeshift memorial off Highway 61, just south of Warner Rd. in St. Paul.

"It's just sad and heartbreaking to hear," said Prescott resident Ryleejo Keith.

Where the lives of two 17-year-olds, Cadence Allen and Ayden Nelson came to a tragic end Friday night.

"It was kind of just like woah, I can't believe that actually happened, like shock," said Colbie Nechkash, a freshman at Prescott High School.

According to the State Patrol, Cadence and Ayden, along with another 17-year-old, Bryndan Hartman, were in a Nissan maxima traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually rolled and went airborne before landing in the trees 40 to 50 feet off the highway. Officials say a 16-year-old was driving at the time of the crash.

"It was tough," said Callie Nechkash, who says she knew Cadence.

A tragic accident rocking the small town of Prescott, Wisconsin where all three teens went to high school.

"My heart goes out to our students, our faculty, and our community," Dr. Rick Spicuzza, superintendent at Prescott School District.

"We're such a small town, and a small community," said Colbie. "Everyone knows each other and everyone's friends with each other."

Friends and family say Cadence was a loving, caring and pure hearted young man.

"He was so happy always, yeah, he was definitely happy. He was really funny," said Callie.

"He was always just goofy, lighthearted — always just trying to make the best out of everything," said Keith.

Cherished memories as three families and a community grieve lives taken too soon.

"This is definitely going to impact everyone especially in this community and especially to the families that have to go through this," said Keith.

According to the state patrol, Cadence and Ayden were not wearing seatbelts, and Bryndan was. The state patrol says Bryndan had alcohol in his system, but that it's unknown if the other victims did or not.

A community member who knows the three teens says Hartman was released from the hospital and home recovering.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Allen, Nelson and Hartman.





