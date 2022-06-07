x
Stop by Big Bore BBQ and contribute to cancer research

The restaurant will donate $5 from every Shaver Special ordered to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.
Credit: Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund
Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund

HANOVER, Minnesota — Stop by Big Bore BBQ any time in the month of June and order the Shaver Special to help in the fight against cancer. The restaurant will donate $5 from every Shaver Special ordered to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

You don't have to dine in to donate either - online orders can "Round Up for Randy". Every penny counts and a month of "change" can change much for Minnesota's cancer community.

