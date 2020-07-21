x
Crews battle overnight fire at Burnett Dairy

Officials say the cause of the fire was a mechanical issue.
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Crews from eight Wisconsin fire companies were called to battle a blaze at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative, which officials say was caused by a mechanical issue.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff, the fire was reported to emergency responders Monday night at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

Officials say the fire was under control by early Tuesday morning, and luckily no injuries were reported. A concern in this incident was the presence of anhydrous ammonia and chlorine on the property, but the sheriff says neither of these chemicals was ignited by the fire.

Roads in the area are still closed as of Tuesday morning.

According to their website, the Burnett Dairy Cooperative has been in operation since the late 1800s.

