Benefiting the Aliveness Project, this year's organizers are asking you to support local restaurants and dine in

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Normally, we're encouraging you to DINE OUT to help support the Aliveness Project, which supports people in our community living with HIV and Aids. Because of the pandemic, the best way you can help the non-profit is to DINE IN this year and donate online to the Aliveness Project directly.

This event typically features restaurants donating a percentage of their sales that day to the Aliveness Project. Given the challenging year for the restaurant industry, they are asking participants to support local businesses and then donate directly instead.