Come drop off a pair of socks on Saturday, October 2 in support of the family shelter, People Serving People.

MINNEAPOLIS — The KARE 11 Family Mile is part of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. The KARE 11 Family Mile is among other family events on Saturday, October 2.

This year for the first time ever, KARE 11 will be in the family activity area partnering with two amazing nonprofits.

Freshwater Society is a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and empowering people to preserve our freshwater resources. Freshwater has an annual Weather Guide calendar that features our very own KARE 11 Weather team.

These calendars will be available for sale from 7:00 am - 12:00 pm this Saturday. You may even be able to get yours signed by KARE 11 Weather Anchor Guy Brown!

In addition to this, KARE 11 will be holding a sock drive for the largest and most comprehensive emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Minnesota People Serving People.

The Family Prevention Program at People Serving People provides housing support for Hennepin County families to maintain housing stability outside of shelter with the goal of preventing the experience, or reoccurrence, of homelessness.

With the cold weather coming, women and children's socks are in the highest need.