x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

community

Emergency sirens test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Hennepin County Emergency Management will begin its monthly testing of its sirens Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Residents across areas of Hennepin County were chased from their beds Tuesday morning when the county's emergency sirens went off around 6 a.m. It appears, however, that the sounding of the sirens was not an emergency, but a mistake.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's only a test.

As many people continue to get acclimated to their new work environments, there may be a few unusual surprises that come with working from home. While a few of those "unusual surprises" involving your kids or pets may not have any answers, this one does.

If you live anywhere in Hennepin County and you hear emergency sirens Wednesday around 1 p.m., it's merely for testing purposes.

The Minneapolis Police Department sent out a tweet reminding residents of Hennepin County Emergency Management's monthly procedure in an effort to avoid any confusion or panic or April Fools Day paranoia.

The tweet added that April 16 is National Tornado Drill Day, so the emergency sirens are scheduled to sound then as well.

Many other communities around Minnesota also conduct their emergency sirens testing on the first Wednesday of every month.

RELATED: Give 11: Support student distance learning

RELATED: Working or doing online learning at home? Here's how to create a distraction-free work space

RELATED: Tips for working from home, from someone who works from home

RELATED: How to get work done while at home with a pet

RELATED: Edina bans 'group play' at city parks after seeing large groups using fields and courts

RELATED: Elementary educators adapt to online teaching