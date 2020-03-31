Emergency sirens test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Hennepin County Emergency Management will begin its monthly testing of its sirens Wednesday at 1 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's only a test.

As many people continue to get acclimated to their new work environments, there may be a few unusual surprises that come with working from home. While a few of those "unusual surprises" involving your kids or pets may not have any answers, this one does.

If you live anywhere in Hennepin County and you hear emergency sirens Wednesday around 1 p.m., it's merely for testing purposes.

The Minneapolis Police Department sent out a tweet reminding residents of Hennepin County Emergency Management's monthly procedure in an effort to avoid any confusion or panic or April Fools Day paranoia.

The tweet added that April 16 is National Tornado Drill Day, so the emergency sirens are scheduled to sound then as well.