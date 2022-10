Find a volunteer opportunity at 'Find Your Cause'

The free event on Nov. 3 can help match people with volunteer opportunities in the Twin Cities area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for a way to help out in your community, but don't know where to start? An upcoming event could help you connect with the volunteer opportunity that's right for you.

HandsOn Twin Cities is hosting "Find Your Cause" on Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 4 p.m. at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company on Lasalle Avenue in Minneapolis.

The free, in-person event gives people a chance to network with local nonprofits to learn what they do and the kind of volunteer opportunities that are available. The event also includes an on-site volunteer project to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

Featured nonprofit organizations include:

Twin Cities Pride

Help At Your Door

Success Beyond the Classroom

Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities

Loaves & Fishes

Lyngblomsten

Prepare + Prosper

Living Well Disability Services

Second Harvest Heartland

Feed My Starving Children

Bridging

Open Arms MN

Meda

FFEN

Bolder Options

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteer Program of VOAMN

Kids In Need Foundation

Catholic Charities

Register for the free event and learn more at this EventBrite link.

