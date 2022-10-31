Find a volunteer opportunity at 'Find Your Cause'

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for a way to help out in your community, but don't know where to start? An upcoming event could help you connect with the volunteer opportunity that's right for you.
HandsOn Twin Cities is hosting "Find Your Cause" on Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 4 p.m. at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company on Lasalle Avenue in Minneapolis.
The free, in-person event gives people a chance to network with local nonprofits to learn what they do and the kind of volunteer opportunities that are available. The event also includes an on-site volunteer project to benefit Loaves and Fishes.
Featured nonprofit organizations include:
- Twin Cities Pride
- Help At Your Door
- Success Beyond the Classroom
- Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities
- Loaves & Fishes
- Lyngblomsten
- Prepare + Prosper
- Living Well Disability Services
- Second Harvest Heartland
- Feed My Starving Children
- Bridging
- Open Arms MN
- Meda
- FFEN
- Bolder Options
- AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteer Program of VOAMN
- Kids In Need Foundation
- Catholic Charities
Register for the free event and learn more at this EventBrite link.
