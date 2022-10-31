Find a volunteer opportunity at 'Find Your Cause'

The free event on Nov. 3 can help match people with volunteer opportunities in the Twin Cities area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking for a way to help out in your community, but don't know where to start? An upcoming event could help you connect with the volunteer opportunity that's right for you.

HandsOn Twin Cities is hosting "Find Your Cause" on Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 4 p.m. at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company on Lasalle Avenue in Minneapolis.

The free, in-person event gives people a chance to network with local nonprofits to learn what they do and the kind of volunteer opportunities that are available. The event also includes an on-site volunteer project to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

Featured nonprofit organizations include:

T﻿win Cities Pride

H﻿elp At Your Door

S﻿uccess Beyond the Classroom

B﻿oys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities

L﻿oaves & Fishes

L﻿yngblomsten

P﻿repare + Prosper

L﻿iving Well Disability Services

S﻿econd Harvest Heartland

F﻿eed My Starving Children

B﻿ridging

Open Arms MN

M﻿eda

F﻿FEN

B﻿older Options

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteer Program of VOAMN

K﻿ids In Need Foundation

Catholic Charities

Register for the free event and learn more at this EventBrite link.

