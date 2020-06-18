Find ways to recognize and celebrate Juneteenth in Minnesota

Join our community in commemorating this important holiday that marked the end of slavery in the United States

MINNEAPOLIS — Juneteenth has been brought into light more today than almost ever before.

The holiday was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, after Major General Gordan Granger arrived in Galveston, TX to provide news that the slaves were free. However, President Lincoln had delivered the Emancipation Proclamation almost two and a half years earlier on January 1, 1863.

Resistance and limited communication prevented this news from making it’s way to the over 250,000 slaves in Texas. Many history books have removed this piece of history and focused on the Emancipation Proclamation as the official end of slavery.

This year, the fight for racial injustice across the world has brought this holiday into light to celebrate and further the conversation around racism. Here are some ways you and your family can be a part of this momentous occasion in Minnesota.

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth: Community Festival and Rally for Justice

Cub (701 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis) from 12 – 6 p.m.

Join the Racial Justice Network and other community partners for free food from Pimento Kitchen, essential items giveaway (diapers, household items, supplies, and grocery items), free mental health kits for children (while supplies last), toys, cloth masks, hand sanitizer, free t-shirts, live music, and a rally (4 p.m.) in honor of George Floyd.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating essential items, arrive between 9 – 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a mask if you have one (otherwise they will provide) and a lawn chair.

Juneeenth Celebration – Unite & Rebuild MSP

Target Parking lot on East Lake St and Minnehaha from 3 – 8 p.m.

Join Voices from the Ashes and Rights and Passages for food trucks, music, and community speakers at this family friendly event.

The following donations are also being accepted: Dry goods (pasta, packaged snacks, etc.), canned goods, liquid laundry detergent, feminine products, shaving products, shampoo/conditioner for textured hair, facial tissue, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, diapers, pull-ups, baby wipes, and baby formula.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Webber Park (4400 Dupont Ave N, Minneapolis) from 4 – 7 p.m.

This event is hosted by Sit to Breath Project and features soul food, drinks, kid goodie bags, and information for families to read. To stay safe, this will be a drive by event that allows you to take pictures and pick up items while staying in your car.

Saturday, June 20

Juneteenth/George Floyd Memorial Run

George Floyd's Memorial (3759 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis) at 8 a.m.

Take a 8.46 mile run in celebration of Juneteenth and in honor of George Floyd. The run will start and end at 3759 Chicago.

Juneteenth Revolutionary Blackout Bike Ride

The Trailhead (1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis) from 4 – 8 p.m.

This event is a bike ride through Theodore Wirth Park and throughout Minneapolis with stops at the Walker Art Center and George Floyd Memorial on 38 Street and Chicago. Riders should bring water, snacks, and a mask. A limited number of bikes are available to borrow.