Fireworks safety tips: Minneapolis Fire gives advice for July 4 celebrations

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities decided to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks shows. The American Pyrotechnics Association is predicting an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales.

"Minneapolis Fire does not want you to have your own fireworks display to make up for what you're not seeing," Minneapolis Fire Battalion Chief Reid Hanson said.

If it flies or explodes, it's illegal in Minnesota.

If you're going to set off legal fireworks, Hanson said it needs to be done by an adult. Also, be respectful of your neighbors.

"You should have some eye protection. You should have water nearby in case when you're done with that firework you can put it in a bucket of water or spray it down thoroughly," Hanson explained.

Do not try relighting a dud.

"Keep people away for a bit of time and then spray it down with water from a distance. Then once you feel like it's safely a dud and it's not going to go off, then put it in water to submerge it," Hanson said.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, there is an average of 75 hospital visits each year in Minnesota due to fireworks injuries. Nearly 45% of fireworks injuries happen to children and more than 30% of injuries related to fireworks come from sparklers.

"A small child is not going to get the fact that this is fun, it's also really hot. So I think that's where the... scalding, burn injuries come in is from either lack of adult supervision or adults doing maybe silly things with the sparklers to their friend," Hanson said.

If you're handling fireworks, do not use hand sanitizer which contains alcohol. Instead, just wash your hands with soap and water.

Hanson said while it can be tempting to put on your own backyard show, he hopes people instead try out new traditions for this year's Fourth of July.

"Maybe do some chalk art during the day or glow-in-the-dark paint at night. Put up some decorative lights in your backyard, put on music that you like and watch the fireworks on TV or the internet," Hanson said. "Come up with something safe and fun and new to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday."

The State Fire Marshal also has these recommendations on its website: