Flags ordered at half-staff to honor paramedic Troy Boettcher

Governor Tim Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 14 to honor and remember Troy Boettcher, who had dedicated 23 years to the Meds-1 Ambulance Service in Grand Rapids.

Boettcher was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning when the ambulance he was in collided with a dump truck.

“Troy Boettcher was an outstanding paramedic, who was admired and respected by his colleagues, and served with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Paramedic Boettcher for his dedicated service to and sacrifice for, his fellow citizens with its deepest gratitude, and all thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire community.”