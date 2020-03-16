Give 11: Feed Local Families

Donate to Second Harvest Heartland so kids and their families don't go hungry.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Harvest Heartland is working to make sure hungry Minnesotans can access the food they need, during what is sure to be an increase in emergency food assistance as more people miss work and the economy takes a hit.

KARE 11 and Second Harvest Heartland are working together to ensure that kids who are home from school and families facing hardships during this time don't go hungry! Every $1 donated equals 3 meals for our hungry neighbors.