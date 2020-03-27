x
Give 11: Support student distance learning

Join us in donating to Minnesota Computers for Schools to give all students a chance to learn remotely.

Schools are in the midst of planning for when they can officially start e-learning March 30. Some of the planning includes ensuring that all students have access to the technology they need. Minnesota Computers for Schools has been asked to help provide over 750 computers or laptops for schools in our community and anticipate this number to grow.  

KARE 11 and the Tegna Foundation have donated $10,000 to help support this need and you can help as well by donating to our Give 11 page below. 

Donate now to keep our kids learning during this challenging time! 

