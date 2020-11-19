12th annual Give to the Max Day kicks off Thursday

Minnesota's biggest day of giving returns to support local charities and nonprofits.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday at midnight and running for a full 24-hours, a Minnesota tradition is returning for its 12th year.

Give to the Max Day is an opportunity to donate to local charities and nonprofits. In a year where so many are struggling, your help and donations are needed more than ever.

More than three thousand organizations are listed on the Give to the Max website. This year, a new tool allows users to refine their search. Organizations can be highlighted for being BIPOC led, those significantly impacted by the pandemic, those with opportunities for matching donations, and more.

"We've heard from organizations with really every type of mission, but particularly direct service organizations, organizations that are helping to clothe and feed and house folks who are directly impacted by our dual pandemics this year and the unrest that we've had in the Twin Cities," explains Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg.

Blumberg said organizations that are led by and for Black, indigenous and people of color are often left behind when it comes to fundraising.

Throughout the day, Give MN presents bonus "Golden Tickets" to organizations, worth between $500 and $1,000. The bonuses are added onto a donation.

Just as Give to the Max Day ends Thursday night, Give MN will add a $10,000 Golden Ticket onto a donation for one lucky organization. Each donation made is an entry to qualify for the random chance drawings.