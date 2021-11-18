Thursday, Nov. 18 is Give to the Max Day in Minnesota

There are more than 4,000 organizations participating in the 13th year of Minnesota's giving holiday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are giving money to support their favorite Minnesota causes on Thursday, Nov. 18 for the 13th annual Give to the Max Day.

Give to the Max connects people to nonprofits, schools and other groups that could use donations to further their mission, from BIPOC-led organizations to nonprofits supporting healthcare workers to schools and animal shelters and more.

Thursday's fundraising effort also features $100,000 in prize grant money giveaways. There are even hundreds of groups who will match your donations, making your dollars stretch even further towards a cause of your choice.

Golden Ticket prizes of $500 are given out to randomly selected groups every 15 minutes, and the winners chosen on the hour receive $1,000.

This year there's an even larger bonus prize available. The three organizations who raise the most money between 10-10:59 a.m. and 10-10:59 p.m. will share an additional $6,000 prize from being a top-performer during these two Power Hours.

Happy Give to the Max Day! Your generosity today helps keep Minnesota resilient, helps your favorite causes reach their goals, and might be boosted by part of our $100,000+ #GTMD21 prize pool! Learn more and make a gift at https://t.co/YtpoyVWPq4. pic.twitter.com/uldExAbR8i — GiveMN (@givemn) November 18, 2021

GiveMN, the group that runs Give to the Max Day, was launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation and other organizations as a way to help make our state a better place. The first year they raised $14 million in 24 hours, and the amount given by Minnesotans has continued to grow every year.

In 2020, GiveMN raised $30 million on Give to the Max Day, crushing 2019's total by 40%.

Donations for 2021's Give to the Max Day are accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.