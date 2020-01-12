GivingTuesday asks us all to celebrate generosity

Many nonprofits are struggling this year, as a need for their services is growing. Supporting them on Tuesday is one way to give.

MINNEAPOLIS — From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, chances are you did some holiday shopping for yourself, family and friends over the weekend. If you also want to use your money to support people in need this holiday season, today is the perfect chance to give back.

With everything happening this year, we need to remember to think of others, and a nationwide day of giving encourages people to simply do something good.

GivingTuesday, held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, was created in 2012 by an independent nonprofit organization. Their ultimate goal is to create a more just and generous world.

There are many ways to participate in GivingTuesday, and there's a full list of suggestions on their website.

What makes December 1 different from any other day? You.



Join us this Tuesday, for the world's largest generosity movement. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/oMTpGYVkd8 — GivingTuesday - December 1 (@GivingTuesday) November 29, 2020

One group that needs extra support this year is nonprofits. A list is available on the GivingTuesday website, where you can search for organizations by location or cause and issue-based coalitions.