GoFundMe set up for sunflower fields project exceeds $25,000 in donations

MINNEAPOLIS — The video above originally aired July 29, 2020.
For over five years, Johnny Olson and his Fish Sunflowers project has been providing fields of sunflowers free of charge to families, children and photographers alike.
Now a GoFundMe set up by Sarah Olson has exceeded over $25,000 in donations to help with the associated costs of creating and maintaining such a project.
"We have never charged or taken any donations since we started five years ago. It is really hard to ask for any help because we feel that it takes part of the gift away; however, this project has gotten so large that it is impossible to continue to support it personally. If you feel led to, please consider supporting this cause to help keep it going." says the description on the GoFundMe page.
You can head on over to their GoFundMe page if you wish to help support Johnny in his quest to spread joy and sunshine.
To learn more about the project, you can visit their website.